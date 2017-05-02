LINDSBORG — Douglas Quentin Olson, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2017, at the age of 70.

Doug was born September 3, 1946, in Lindsborg, Kansas. He received a bachelor of science in industrial technology from Pittsburg State University and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army before beginning a long career as a design engineer.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, David and Donald; daughter-in-law, Sara; and grandson, Harrison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Quentin and Bernice.

An open-house remembrance will be held Sunday, May 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ol Stuga, Lindsborg. Donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the American Legion in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.