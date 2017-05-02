The Salina Post

Dorothy “Dottie” Menke

(April 25, 1945 – May 1, 2017) 

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Thursday, May 4 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Lawrence, Nebraska. Survivors include her daughters, Tami Roberts of Beloit, Rita Rasmussen of Waterloo, NE, & Carrie Heikkinen of Lawrence, NE; & son Mike Menke of Lawrence. Visitation will be from 1-8 PM Wednesday at Lawrence Funeral Chapel in Lawrence, NE, & a rosary service will be at 5:30 Wednesday at the Church. Memorials may be given to Solomon Valley Hospice or Lawrence/Nelson Schools.

