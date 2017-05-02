Barbara Jeanne Nichols, the daughter of Billy D. Bradbury and Mary Ann Stanley Bradbury was born December 22, 1956 in Lincoln, KS. She passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Ottawa County Health Center in Minneapolis at the age of 60 years 4 months and 7 days.

She was united in marriage to Larry Joe Nichols March 9, 1973 at Minneapolis, KS. Most of their married life was spent in Ada, KS. She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Ada. She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed crochet, scrapbooking, puzzles, crosswords, fishing and much more. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Larry J Nichols; son Billy Nichols of Ada; two daughters Angela Clever (Mike) and Melissa Hendrick of Ada; brother Louis Bradbury of Wellington; sister Christine Musgrove of Salina; grandsons Bryce, Jaron, William, Nicholas, Joseph, Colton and Zayden; granddaughters Shelby, Nykayla and Brooklynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Billy Dean Bradbury Jr, a sister Patricia Trusty and a nephew Jerry Trusty.

Services will be at Antioch Baptist Church in Ada May 13, 2017 at 10:30 AM.

The family suggests memorials to the Antioch Baptist Church of Ada to help with renovations for handicap accessibility.