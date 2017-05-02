Another round of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will impact the region tonight through early Wednesday, especially southern Kansas. Many locations will likely receive 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts. Consequently, areas of flooding area possible, especially over southeast Kansas where flooding is ongoing, rivers are running high and soils are saturated from recent heavy rains.
