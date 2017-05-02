TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say an 81-year-old Topeka man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of another man.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the suspect has been booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and first-degree murder in the Monday night killing in the southwest part of the city.

Capt. Jana Harden says police already had been contacted about gunfire when the suspect called police to report that he was the one who had fired gunshots.

The victim was found on the sidewalk leading up to the suspect’s home. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Harden says the suspect and victim knew each other but she didn’t know the relationship between them.