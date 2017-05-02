Authorities believe a refrigerator is to blame for a houseboat fire at the old Johnson Sandpit yesterday evening.

Saline County Rural Fire District #2 responded to the call around 6:45 p.m. Monday. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the 1978 Crest houseboat was docked at the Johnson Sandpit, located on East Schilling, when it caught fire.

A plugged in refrigerator was believed to have been the cause of the blaze. Authorities believe that it shorted circuited, completely destroying the houseboat.

The boat was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported. The total estimated loss was $12,500.