2 North Carolina men jailed after I-70 drug bust

by

Cochrane-photo Geary Co.

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

Just after 2p.m. Monday deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 just east of McDowell Creek Road, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

They arrested Ezekiel Cochrane and Nathaniel Norwood III, both of East Bend, North Carolina on suspicion of Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Norwood-photo Geary Co.

They are scheduled for a first court appearance later this week.

