

A 24-year-old Salina woman was arrested last Friday after she allegedly attempted to cash two fake checks at Sunflower Bank.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Shelby Brummer cashed a check for $1,755 at the Sunflower Bank on South Ninth last Thursday. The check was allegedly forged to her from Luray Housing Authority.

Brummer returned the following day, attempting to cash another check from the same company, this time for $1,962. Capt. Forrester said the bank had flagged the previous check and called Salina Police when they received the second. She was arrested by Salina Police at the bank.

According to Capt. Forrester, Brummer was also in possession of methamphetamines. Authorities expect an additional arrest will be made following an investigation.