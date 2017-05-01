

SALINA – May 1st, 2017 – Salina Ortho, (formerly Orthopaedic Sports Health Clinic of Salina) the leading Orthopaedic company serving Salina and the surrounding area, today unveiled a new brand identity, symbolized by the introduction of a new logo that signifies its name change, growth and transformation, while celebrating their recent mergers with Salina Sports Medicine and Lifetime Sports and Physical Therapy.

Over the last few months, Salina Ortho has successfully aligned their services to continue providing quality orthopedic care. Our new logo, name, and website (Salinaortho.com) were all positive aspects that reflect our evolving business. The providers’ name is what resonates in Salina and surrounding communities. The providers’ take pride in their past and the quality orthopedic services they have built.

“The essence of our brand was developed from a collaboration of the doctors and myself during several months of strategic exploration. My doctors and I wanted to create a brand that embodies all of our aspirations as well as the unique relationship and experiences that our patients have come to expect from our orthopaedic service,” said Kallie Burgardt, practice administrator for Salina Ortho. “Our brand isn’t just about the orthopaedic care that our business is based on, although it’s extraordinarily important. It is about the joy and anticipation someone has of being healthy enough to fully participate in life and to look forward to the moments when he or she feels at their best. How we intersect around those expectations and personalize that relationship; that is the essence of our brand. At Salina Ortho we strive to help get our patients back to living the life they once were, while keeping the patient in the forefront.”

It’s important to note that you still have access to the same local specialists you have come to know and trust. You will still use the same contact numbers and access all of your providers and services in the same locations. Rest assured that this new brand will not take away any of the care you depend on, but will expand your options for services and care throughout North Central and Western Kansas.

Salina Ortho, your voice-your choice- past present and future. Visit us online at Salinaortho.com