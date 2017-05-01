Hillsboro – Raymond L. Franz, 87, died April 29, 2017 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. He was born November 16, 1929 in Hutchison to Jacob E and Ruth (Suderman) Franz. He married Aldina Flaming November 11, 1951 rural Goessel. Survivors include: spouse, Aldina Franz of Hillsboro; sons, Larry (Sue) Franz of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dale (Melanie) Franz of Hillsboro; brother, Richard (Edith) Franz of Brentwood, TN; sisters, Eloise Faul of Hillsboro, Carrol (Ervin) Ediger of Hillsboro, Judith (Paul) Classen of Broomfield, CO; grandchildren, Sara Marie Franz, Darren Franz, and Ryan Franz. Predeceased by a son, Don Franz in 2004, brother, James Franz in 1963, sister, Elaine Franz in 2009. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Hillsboro M.B. Church in Hillsboro. Interment 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Hillsboro M.B. Cemetery. Family receive guests from 6 to 8 Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to M.B. Church Youth or World Impact in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com