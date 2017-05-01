Diamond Springs – Paul Gorman Sollner, of Diamond Springs, passed away April 28, 2017, at the age of 92. He was born on February 18, 1925 at Alma, Kansas to George and Minnie (Brasche) Sollner.

The family moved to Downs, Kansas where they farmed with his grandparents. Later they bought a farm at Bloomington, Kansas, where Paul attended grade school. He attended high school at Osborne, Kansas graduating in 1944. After graduation, he took an apprenticeship to be a railroad telegrapher. He went to work for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad. He worked 21 years for the railroad while working at the Diamond Springs Depot. He met his wife Ruth. They were married on October 24, 1948. Paul and Ruth had 68 wonderful years together. They had a son, Thomas Paul.

After the closing of the Diamond Springs Depot, and because Paul liked to farm, he bought a farm at Diamond Springs where he farmed the rest of his life. Paul was handy at fixing things in the shop, working on old machinery and making things. He made cattle chutes, a small caterpillar, go-cart, bird feeders, bird houses, and beautiful rolling pins. He also liked to fish and hunt. He especially liked to plant soybeans and run the combine at harvest time. When his grandson Jacob came along, he enjoyed being with him and attending his activities.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Lee Conard Sollner of Smith Center, Kansas.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Ruth and son Thomas Paul Sollner and wife Deanna (Starkey), and grandson Jacob Chase Sollner.

Visitation will be at Zeiner Funeral Home in Council Grove on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 4th at 11:00 a.m. at the Diamond Creek Cemetery about 4 miles south from Diamond Springs on Diamond Creek Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morris County Hospital and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.