Miles Leroy Homelvig, 86, of Salina, passed away April 28, 2017 at his home with family. He was born May 10, 1930 to Inga and Ingvaid Homelvig in Bowman, N.D. He married Audrey Kay Keyser in 1954.

Miles was a US Navy Korean War veteran, an aviation mechanic, and pilot. He worked with the Federal Aviation Agency until retiring. He and Kay then moved to Kansas to be close to grandchildren.

Miles was an avid golfer, enjoyed spending time in his woodshop, and watching Nebraska football. Down to earth, he spoke purposefully, but could make everyone laugh without trying to be funny.

He is survived by: his wife, Kay; sons, Eric and Stewart (Christy); granddaughters, Stina and Britta (Brendon); and great-granddaughters, Sloan and Mazie.

He was preceded in death by: parents; two brothers; and five sisters.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Ryan Mortuary handled arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, or the Church.