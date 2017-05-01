SALINA -The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened I-70 at Salina as of 5 a.m. CDT. Several routes across the state remain closed. Please continue to use caution when driving in adverse weather conditions.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.