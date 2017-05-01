The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man dies, 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

by Leave a Comment

EDWARDS COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. on Sunday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Buick Regal driven by Agustin
Bustamante-Alba, 38, Macksville, was eastbound on U.S. 50 two miles east of Kinsley.

The vehicle traveled left of center and collided with a westbound 2006 International truck driven by Locke, Kaleb Edward Locke, 25, Sedgwick.

Bustamante-Alba was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to  McKillip Memorial Funeral Home.

Locke was transported to Edwards County Hospital. Complete details on seat belt usage was not available.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *