Wichita – Judith Reno, 79, died April 27, 2017 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1937 at Pratt to Rhonald and Mary Ruth (Judy) Hogg. She married Roger Wayne Reno November 26, 1959 in Wichita. Survivors include: husband, Roger Wayne Reno of Overland Park; sons, Troy (Jan) Reno of Overland Park, Mike Reno of Wichita; daughter, Kelly Reno of Denver, Colorado; sister, Janis Meredith of Wichita; grandchildren Sarah Reno, Lauren Reno, Ryan Reno. Private Interment at Prairie Lawn Cemetery of Peabody. Memorials to St. Luke Auxiliary of Marion in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com