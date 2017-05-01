Dwight – John Francis “Joe” Cronin, 90, of Dwight, Kansas passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at his residence.

He was born October 28, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Maurice and Ella (Neisner) Cronin. He attended Saint Bede’s Military Academy in Peru, IL for most of his school years, until he joined the US Navy at the age of 17. He served in the Navy from January 1944 until May 1946. Joe married the love of his life, Lorna “Jean” Patterson in Olathe, KS on June 16, 1946. They began their life and started their family in Chicago, where they lived until 1952, when they moved to Junction City, KS. Joe worked for Walker Stone Company until his retirement in 1990.

Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved playing cards, pitching horseshoes, fishing and playing softball. He took his children and grandchildren on vacations to Florida, Missouri, Colorado, Arizona and California. The most important part of Joe’s life was his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Patti McDiffett, and two grandchildren, Larry “Bubba” Smith and Angela Neumayer.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Jean, of the home; son Dan Cronin and wife Cindy, of Dwight, and daughter Peg Siemers and husband David, of Waverly. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Anthony Smith, Lori Cameron (Matt), Renae McDiffett, Matt McDiffett, Kendra Williams (Damien), Scott Cronin and Jordan Cronin; great-grandchildren: Chase Myers, Emily Strahan, Garrett Smith, Cole and Kyle Cameron, Ethan, Khilyn and Teigen McDiffett and Ashlee and Maddie Williams; sister Anne Tyson and husband Jont and brother George Cronin.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, May 5, 2017, from 5:30 to 7:00pm, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 6th, also to be held at the church. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.