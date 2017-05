James Joseph Stirm, 54, Hollenberg, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Washington County Hospital.

James was born September 30, 1962 at Pineville, OR to Joseph and Oleta (Neil) Stirm. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for an excavation company. He has lived in Hollenberg for ten years.

Survivors include his father, Joseph; ex-wife, Nimfa; sons, Daniel Stirm and David Stirm, both of Spencer, IN; and brother, William Stirm, Idaho.