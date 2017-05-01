Four handguns were reportedly stolen from a Salina residence last week.

The burglary occurred on the 400 block of South Eighth. According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, a family member was preparing the home for an estate sale. She returned to the residence around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon to find the firearms missing.

The victim reported that two .32 caliber Smith and Wesson revolvers, a Colt 1911, and a Cimarron 1872 revolver were stolen.

There was no sign of forced entry, Capt Forrester said. The total loss was estimated at $2,250.