Outstanding Home w/Finished Basement & Attached 2-Car Garage, located on Quiet Cul-de-sac, in Sought after Neighborhood. Meticulously cared for, w/just under 3300 SqFt of Gorgeous Finished Living Space. Huge Rooms, New Carpet & Paint throughout Main Floor. Features Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room, and Luxurious Updated Kitchen/Dining. 1-Year Old Granite Counter Tops coordinated w/ Stunning Mosaic Linear Glass Back Splash & Tile Floor. Extra Prep Sink & Touchless Faucets included. Beautiful Cabinets provide Generous Kitchen Storage Space. Formal Dining found just off Kitchen. Large Master Suite has Walk-in Closet and Spacious Private Master Bath, w/ Double Vanity and Walk-In Shower. Main Floor also features 2 More Bedrooms, additional Full Bath, and Main Floor Laundry. Bedroom & Office w/Egress Windows, HUGE Family/Rec Room, 3rd Full Bath, & Storage. Laminate & Tile throughout entire Basement. Privacy Fenced Backyard, w/Deck, In-Ground Sprinklers, Well, & Outbuilding. Ready to Show!

