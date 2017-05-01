Bob Dicks, 57 of Abilene passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Abilene. He was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, April 14, 1960, the son of William and Grayce (Honn) Dicks. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1978 and went on to Salina Area Technical College to study in refrigeration. In 1980, Bob started working for Everetts Inc. in Abilene as a Truck Driver. On January 16, 1993 he was united in marriage to Onalea Sigg in Abilene. Bob had a passion for animals and taking care of the less fortunate.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Onalea of the home. His mother, Grayce Dicks of Abilene; Two sisters, Debbie Davis (Jeff) of Abilene and Beth Ann Garrison of Junction City; One son, Brian Hopkins (Darcy) and one grandson, Dillon Hopkins all of Salina and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father William Dicks.

The family has chosen cremation. A Celebration of Life for Bob will be from 2:00- 4:00 P.M., Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Abilene Elks Lodge (417 NW 4th St., Abilene, Kansas 67410). Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-7:30 P.M., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bob Dicks memorial fund to be used to help the less fortunate. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.