2017 Pavement Sealing Update

On Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, May 1 12th, Elm to Bishop Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Court Belmont west of Ninth Crawford, 9th to 2nd Tues, May 2 12th, Elm to Bishop Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Court Belmont west of Ninth Crawford, 9th to 2nd Elm, College to 9th Wed, May 3 Brown Crawford, 9th to 2nd Elm, College to 9th Millwood Sherman, Republic to Franklin Illinois, Hancock to Sheridan Millwood Ohio south of Schilling Sherman, Republic to Franklin Fri, May 5 Lakeview Millwood Pinnacle Sunflower

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.