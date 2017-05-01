The Salina Post

Annual pavement sealing continues

by

2017 Pavement Sealing Update

On Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, May 1

12th, Elm to Bishop

Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Court

Belmont west of Ninth

Crawford, 9th to 2nd

Tues, May 2

12th, Elm to Bishop

Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Court

Belmont west of Ninth

Crawford, 9th to 2nd

Elm, College to 9th

Wed, May 3

Brown

Crawford, 9th to 2nd

Elm, College to 9th

Millwood

Sherman, Republic to Franklin

Illinois, Hancock to Sheridan

Millwood

Ohio south of Schilling

Sherman, Republic to Franklin

Fri, May 5

Lakeview

Millwood

Pinnacle

Sunflower

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.

