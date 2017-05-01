2017 Pavement Sealing Update
On Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, May 1
12th, Elm to Bishop
Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Court
Belmont west of Ninth
Crawford, 9th to 2nd
Tues, May 2
12th, Elm to Bishop
Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Court
Belmont west of Ninth
Crawford, 9th to 2nd
Elm, College to 9th
Wed, May 3
Brown
Crawford, 9th to 2nd
Elm, College to 9th
Millwood
Sherman, Republic to Franklin
Illinois, Hancock to Sheridan
Millwood
Ohio south of Schilling
Sherman, Republic to Franklin
Fri, May 5
Lakeview
Millwood
Pinnacle
Sunflower
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.