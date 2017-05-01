

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol were called out Friday afternoon to help Kansas Department of Transportation workers look for a box containing $10,000 in radio equipment.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, a KDOT employee put a plastic case containing three or four electronic devices in the back of a department pickup. The devices are used to measure the integrity of bridge pillars, Soldan said.

The employee left Salina around 1:55 p.m., heading south on I-135. Around milepost 65, in McPherson County, a fellow employee alerted them that the pickup’s tailgate had fallen down. The case containing the equipment was gone.

Law enforcement authorities helped look for the case, but it was not recovered. The case is said to be black with “KDOT Radios” written on the side. It is approximately two-feet long and ten-inches wide.