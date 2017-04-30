HERINGTON – Robert D. Atkinson, known to many as “Red” and will always be ” Bobby” to some; departed this life Friday, April 28th, 2017, at the Herington Municipal Hospital. He was born May 2nd, 1931, the son of James and Mamie (Scritchfield) Atkinson.

Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor Bill Peterson, officiating. Military committal will follow at the Sunset Hill Cemetery. Preceding the services the family will greet friends at the church 10:00AM, until time of service.

He served in the U. S. Air Force and received the Korean Service Medal. He worked at Beechcraft of Herington. He retired from the City of Herington as superintendent of streets and utilities. For many years during the wheat harvest season, he worked for friends driving a combine. In his spare time he enjoyed maintaining his home, yard, and buildings on the north edge of Herington. He loved his wife; daughter; son in law, Dave; the grandkids and spending time with them.

He married Lola M. Schlesener, on July 4, 1952, at Pratt, KS, and she preceded him in death on April 19, 2010; he is also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Darrell Atkinson; two sisters, Delores Unruh and Shirlene Schonover; and his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Jarolyn and her husband Dave Geist of Salina; two granddaughters, Amy Chapman (husband-Kelsie) and Amber Howells (husband-Brian); two great grandchildren, Riana and Gavin Howells; brother Bill Atkinson and his wife Sue of Texas, brother in law, Arvin Unruh, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or Hospice of Dickinson County; and may be sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.