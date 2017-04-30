The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

KDOT: Interstate 70 closed at Hays

by 2 Comments

The Kanas Department of Transportation has closed the following roads in Northwest Kansas:

  • I-70 at Hays
  • US. 40 from Oakley to the Colorado border
  • U.S. 83 from Oakley to Scott City

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. If I lived in Wakeeney, I’d stay inside and suck my wife’s toes! Oh wait that’s what I’m doing now!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *