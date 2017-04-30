The Kanas Department of Transportation has closed the following roads in Northwest Kansas:
- I-70 at Hays
- US. 40 from Oakley to the Colorado border
- U.S. 83 from Oakley to Scott City
For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.
Comments
fiend of the river says
Nice to know. I was headed that way today. Thanks for the post………