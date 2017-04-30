Council Grove – Eva May Kohler, 88, of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017. She was born April 12, 1929, in White City, the daughter of Leander and Birdie (Burton) Shaw. Eva married Kenneth Kohler on April 16, 1946, in Meade, KS.

Eva is survived by her sons: Charles Kohler and wife Joyce, of Bella Vista, AR, and Kenneth Wayne Kohler and wife Laurie, of Council Grove; four grandchildren: Kimberley Cooper, of Smithville, MO, Katherine Schleicher, of Riverside, MO, Lucas Kohler and Logan Kohler, both of Council Grove; three great-grandchildren: Jonathan (Lexie) Cooper, and Jordan Cooper, all of Smithville, MO, and Kyle Schleicher, of Kansas City, MO; and one great-great-granddaughter, Tatum Cooper, of Smithville, MO. She is also survived by her two sisters: Mary Britt of Hutchinson, KS and Charlotte Swain, of New Orleans, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, siblings: George Shaw, Lawrence Shaw, and Blanche Longacre, and Christopher Cooper, husband of her granddaughter Kimberley Cooper.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Community Christian Church, 18 McCardell St., Council Grove, KS 66846. A private family inurnment will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Community Christian Church, where Eva was a member or the Morris County Senior Center, where Eva had lunch and fellowship everyday with friends. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.