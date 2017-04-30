Edwin Ervin Younger “Erv”, 87, of Tribune, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 29th, 2017 at Greeley County Hospital. Erv was born in Ellis County, Kansas on February 22, 1930, son of the late Mary (Braun) and Joseph Younger. He married Ramona “Monie” Jean Conner in Marienthal, Kansas in 1948.

Before his retirement, he was the Owner/Manager of the John Deere Dealership in Tribune, Kansas, for 45 years. He was also a True Value Hardware Dealer. After retirement, Erv and Ramona moved to Salina, Kansas where Erv was an independent contractor at Advance Auto.

Erv was involved in the community of Greeley, Kansas in many ways. Erv had a love of music and song, and sang his way through life. Edwin always said he had a good life and he never lost his spirit to live, was known for his story telling and his sense of humor. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include wife, Monie, of Tribune; sons, Max Younger, Alan Younger (Kris) both of Salina; seven grandchildren, Jason and Victoria Younger, Beth Hanny, Jill and Brett Beringer, Jena and Matt McKenzie, Adam and Mindy Younger, Nick Younger, Emily Younger; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Cole, Jacob, Grace, Tatum, Jude, Zekke, Titus, Madix, Joshua, Cora, Thad, Oliver, Andrew.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ron Lane; five brothers; four sisters; and a precious great granddaughter, Emma Renee Younger.

The family has chosen cremation and memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greeley County Long Term Care, 320 E. Greeley Ave., Tribune, Kansas 67879