SALINE COUNTY – The Friday night storm provided substantial moisture for many areas of central Kansas and more is in the way.

While some residents in Saline County reported just a trace of moisture, others received approximately .33 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Similar amounts are reported in Dickinson County.

Lincoln County received .77-.92 inches of moisture.

Residents in Ellsworth County reported from .55- 1.08 inches of rain.

McPherson County received .44 inches of moisture.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90 percent chance for more rain Saturday, 80 percent chance for Saturday night and a 70 percent chance for rain Sunday.