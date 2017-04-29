Name: In,Sowin Charges: Distribute opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulants; Unknown quanitity Distribute opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulants; Unknown quanitity Taxation; Drugs; No drug tax stamp for marijuana or cont substance Taxation; Drugs; No drug tax stamp for marijuana or cont substance Unlawful to aquire proceeds from drug transaction; Value < $5,000 Unlawful to aquire proceeds from drug transaction; Value < $5,000 Use/poss drug paraphernalia/human body Use/poss drug paraphernalia/human body
Comments
Rs says
He was arrested on 4-11-17 for DUI booking sheet showed from Longbeach, California . now arrested for drugs… This time it shows
Fortworth, Texas? Makes you wonder when he actually lives in Salina