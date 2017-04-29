Nedra M. Rexroat, 85, of Salina, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017. She was born July 17, 1931 in Kendrick, OK.

She worked for Bank of Tescott as a teller for several years.

Nedra married Bill on August 6, 1950 in Downs, KS and spent almost 67 beautiful years together. She was a loving mother of

four incredible children, a grandmother, and she had a love for cooking, sewing, and stained glass.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar L. and Blanche M. (Gragg) Michel; sisters, Wanda “Faye” Hanson and Delores A. Putnam; brothers, Delmer “Gene” E. Michel, Kenneth O. Michel, Max D. Michel and Rex L. Michel.

Survivors include her loving husband, William G. Rexroat; son, William B.(Doreen) Rexroat; daughters, Karen (Stephen) Boehner of Salisbury, NC and Vickie (Kris) Cranston of Wichita and Barbara (Robert) Martinez of Weaverville, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Rexroat of New York City, NY, Brittany Laux of Castle Rock, CO, John (Keri)

Rexroat of Republic, MO, Bryan (Betsy) Kincheloe of Sherrills Ford, NC, Trenton Boehner of Kansas City, MO, Tyler Boehner of Elkin, NC, Brian (Michelle) Vandenhul of Sioux Falls, SD, Collin (Bethany) Cranston of Wichita, KS, Coulter Cranston of Kansas City, KS, and Kristine Monchil of Kansas City, KS; great- grandchildren, Johnny, James, and Joey Rexroat of Republic, MO, Gabriella and Armani Monchil of Kansas City, KS, Victoria, Jordan, and Brianna Lapaglia of Castle Rock, CO, Baylea (Lance) Williams of Manhattan, KS, Skyler, Brooklyn, Addison and Kensley Vandenhul of Sioux Falls, SD, Ethan Boehner of Kansas City, Mo, Aiden and Conley Boehner of Herington, KS, and Lucas and Avery Cranston of Wichita, KS;

and 1 great-great grandchild, Jaxson Williams of Manhattan.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 1pm-7pm with family to receive guests 5-7pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 E. Neal, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist and/or donor’s choice in care Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.