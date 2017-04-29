HERINGTON – Janet Lee Toomey, of Herington, died Friday, April 28th, 2017, at the Herington Municipal Hospital. She was born August 6th, 1938, at Richmond, MO. She was the daughter of Hurley and Margaret F. (Ferguson) Broomfield.

A family gathering and greeting of friends will be held at 6:00pm, Thursday, May 4th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington. A brief prayer service will be offered by Pastor Deb Wiles.

She worked for the Dept. of Defense and retired from Civil Service after 22 years in December of 1998. She graduated from Northeast High School, Kansas City, MO, with the class of 1956.

She is preceded in death by a sister, a brother, and her parents.

She married Wesley D. Toomey, November 5, 1966, in Jackson County of Kansas City, MO. He survives of the home in Herington. She is also survived by a daughter Carol and her husband Emmett Murphy; a son Marc Toomey; and three grandchildren of Herington.

The family requests memorials to the Hospice of Dickinson County; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.