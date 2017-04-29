James “Jim” Acklin, 77, of Salina, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017, at his home after a short illness. He was born March 6, 1940, in Mississippi to Albert Allen and Omega Idell (Hixson) Acklin.

Jim worked for Kansas Truck Center for several years as the company’s go-getter, assisting in many aspects.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brothers, Roscoe T. Acklin, of Salina, and Bill H. Acklin, of Proctor, Okla.; sisters, Joanne S. Hill, of Christianburg, Va., and Virginia I. Spence, of Blacksburg, Va.; and nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.