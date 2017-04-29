Howard Eugene Scrogham, 88, of Assaria, Kansas, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017.

Howard was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 15, 1928, a son of the late Ida M. (McKown) and Ira W Scrogham.

He retired as a Dockman for the Pony Express in Kansas City, Missouri.

Howard was a Life Member of the VFW, was a former Lions Club member and was a member of Assaria Lutheran Church, Assaria, Kansas.

Survivors include sons, Ron Scrogham and Michael Scrogham, nephew, Jim Vetter, of Kansas City, Missouri; longtime companion, Joyce Bixby, of Assaria, Kansas. He is also survived by other family members, Carolyn Bixby, Debbie Rousseau (Ron), and Kimberly Rousseau.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Elvin “Bud” Marion Scrogham, Albert Scrogham, Lewis G. “Bogie” Scrogham; sisters, Irene Vetter, Dolly Meare, and Pauline Miller.

At the family’s request there will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Salina, Kansas, with Pastor Laura Smith officiating.

Family request donations to Hospice of Salina, 730 Holly Lane, Box 2238, Salina, Kansas 67401 or Assaria Lutheran Church, 124 W 1st St., Assaria, Kansas 67416.