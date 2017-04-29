The Salina Post

Dorla May Benfer

Dorla May Benfer, 55 years died April 27, 2017 in Topeka, KS. She was born on May 4, 1961 in Clay Center, KS, the daughter of Henry and Bernice (Runnalls) Benfer. Dorla was raised in the Longford Community and graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1979. Following graduation, she lived in Salina and attended Salina Vo-Tech. Dorla attended the Industry United Methodist Church. She was a very generous person and enjoyed researching her family’s genealogy. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors:

Brother: David and wife Marilyn Benfer, Longford, KS

Sister: Debra and husband Derald Craig, Wakefield, KS

Sister: Denise and husband Sam Zook, Abilene, KS

Sister: Donna and husband Bill Longbine, Salina, KS

Sister: Robin and Charles Redger, Galva, KS

Funeral Services: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10:30AM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Debra Tompsett-Welch

Burial: Athelstane Cemetery, rural Longford, KS

Visitation: Monday, May 1, 2017 from 4-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: NAMI Kansas (National Alliance of Mental Illness) c/o the funeral home in lieu of flowers

