Brookelynn “Brookie” Renee Watson, 9, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, April 26th, 2017.

Brookelynn was born in Salina, Kansas on May 16, 2007, a daughter of Amber Lynn (Johnson) and Robbie Lee Watson, Sr., of Salina, Kansas.

She attended Coronado Elementary School in Salina.

Brookie was a free spirit, spitfire, loving, caring, affectionate, and an amazing climber. She had a strong personality and was always willing to help anyone.

Survivors include her parents, Amber and Robbie Watson, Sr.; brothers, Robbie Watson, Jr, DeShawn Watson, of Wichita, Kansas; sisters, Shanna Johnson, of Wichita, Kansas, Evea Watson, of Salina, Kansas.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 2nd, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Emmanuel Foresquare Church.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 2nd, at Emmanuel Foresquare Church, Salina, Kansas, at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 2nd, with Pastor Steve Gowin officiating. Burial will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Foresquare Church, 1325 E. Cloud, Salina, Kansas.