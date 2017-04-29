The Salina Post

Brookelynn “Brookie” Renee Watson

Brookelynn “Brookie” Renee Watson, 9, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, April 26th, 2017.

Brookelynn was born in Salina, Kansas on May 16, 2007, a daughter of Amber Lynn (Johnson) and Robbie Lee Watson, Sr., of Salina, Kansas.

She attended Coronado Elementary School in Salina.

Brookie was a free spirit, spitfire, loving, caring, affectionate, and an amazing climber. She had a strong personality and was always willing to help anyone.

Survivors include her parents, Amber and Robbie Watson, Sr.; brothers, Robbie Watson, Jr, DeShawn Watson, of Wichita, Kansas; sisters, Shanna Johnson, of Wichita, Kansas, Evea Watson, of Salina, Kansas.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 2nd, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Emmanuel Foresquare Church.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 2nd, at Emmanuel Foresquare Church, Salina, Kansas, at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 2nd, with Pastor Steve Gowin officiating. Burial will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Foresquare Church, 1325 E. Cloud, Salina, Kansas.

