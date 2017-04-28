The Salina Post

Spring storm brings tornado, hail to Kansas; snow is on the way

Storm clouds across northwest Kansas on Thursday evening-photo Sherman Co. Sheriff

SHERMAN COUNTY – A variety of weather rolled across portions of Kansas on Thursday night. The spring storm brought high winds, tornadoes, heavy rain and a lot of hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Just before 5:30 p.m. MDT, law enforcement reported a brief tornado near Kanorado in Sherman County. A short time later, snow plows were used to c clear hail from roads in that area.

The National Weather Service also issued tornado watches and warnings for Lakin in Kearny County and other areas of southwest Kansas.

There are no reports of damage from the storms.

There is snow in the forecast for western Kansas this weekend.

