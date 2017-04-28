

Admission Buttons for the 2017 Smoky Hill River Festival go on sale at 40 locations across Salina and in 19 other cities on Monday morning, May 1. Advance-price Buttons are $10 or are $15 at the gate. Children 11 and under get in free. As sale of River Festival admission Buttons accounts for 40 to 45 percent of Festival revenue each year, individuals purchasing and not sharing their own admission Button is critical to keep the Festival a high-caliber and affordable event, organizers say.

Admission Buttons are good throughout the 3 1/2 day event, beginning with the Festival Jam on Thursday night, June 8. The Festival’s Fine Art and Four Rivers Craft Show, Artyopolis kid’s area, food vendors, four live stages, art installations and more are open Friday and Saturday June 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a .m. to 5 p.m. On Thursday, food vendors only are open from 4 to 10 p.m., with the Festival Jam the sole activity, from 6 to 10 p.m.

In addition to Festival admission Buttons, also available are Festival T-shirts, Gift Certificates (in $20 increments) and the limited-edition Festival Print.. Festival T-shirts and Buttons may be ordered online at riverfestival.com. Festival Gift Certificates and the Festival Print are available for purchase only at the Salina Arts & Humanities office, upstairs in the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 W. Iron Avenue.

For more information on the River Festival or other programs or events of Salina Arts & Humanities, call 785-309-5770 or visit riverfestival.com, salinaarts.com or smokyhillmuseum.org. To see a complete list of Button Retailer locations or to order online, click on https://www.sellitsecure.com/checkout/riverfestival/