SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify possible suspects.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, a staff member making the rounds at Public Storage in the 1100 block of South Rock Road in Wichita noticed the lock had been cut off one of the storage units.

From the business’s security video and video from neighboring properties, detectives determined that the suspects were driving a red truck. They made two trips early that Monday morning.

The stolen items included patio furniture and several paintings.

The paintings were landscapes by Marco Sassone, landscapes with birds by Milford Zornes and animals by John Ruthven. Two paintings of ships by John Stobart also were taken.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.