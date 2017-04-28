Pamela K. Swindler, 50, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 in Ellsworth, KS. She was born October 26, 1966 to Jim Morris and Karen (Rollet) Petty. She married Dale Swindler on May 24, 2015.

Pamela graduated from Ellsworth High School. She was a medical coder for Mowery Clinic and Ellsworth County Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Swindler; daughter, Kaley (RJ) Schnack; son, Ryan Rodriguez; father and step-mother, Jim and Vicki Morris; step-father, Jerry Petty; sisters, LeAnn (Darrell) Ploutz and Becky (John) Bailey; brothers, Bret (Betsy) Morris and Lance (Valerie) Morris; step-sons, Heath (Shengjie), Glenn Swindler and Marcus Swindler; mother-in-law, Margaret Swindler; niece, Ashley (Lucas) Fulton; nephews, Andrew Ploutz, Tyler (Keegan) Bailey, Isabell and Cooper, Kristofer (Tara) Bailey, and Savannah, Kaleb and Braden Morris; two step-bothers and three step-sisters.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Karen Petty; and grandparents.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Ryan Mortuary.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2017, at United Methodist Church of the Cross, 1600 Rush, Salina, with Pastor Loren Drummond officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. in Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Ellsworth County Medical Center or Church of the Cross and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.