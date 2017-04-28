The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Lots of Style in the Large Updated Kitchen – 208 Millview Rd

by Leave a Comment


Charming Home Located in a Quiet Neighborhood and just a short walk from Meadowlark! Lots of Style in the Large Updated Kitchen featuring Hardwood Floors, Built-ins, Gorgeous Tile Back Splash w/ Coordinating Countertop, Eat-In area w/ Built-in Desk! Formal Dining Area is Open to the Living Room complete with Fireplace and Sliding Door to Covered back Patio. Master Bedroom with Large Closet & 3/4 Bath. Finished Basement has Large Family Room w/ 2nd Fireplace, 1/2 Bath, Huge 4th non-code bedroom w/ Large Closet, Workout Room, and Storage Room. Relaxing Screened-in Porch and Huge Privacy Fenced Yard including Fruit Trees & Garden Shed. Call for your private showing today!

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx17849&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.

RemaxRoyals

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *