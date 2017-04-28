Charming Home Located in a Quiet Neighborhood and just a short walk from Meadowlark! Lots of Style in the Large Updated Kitchen featuring Hardwood Floors, Built-ins, Gorgeous Tile Back Splash w/ Coordinating Countertop, Eat-In area w/ Built-in Desk! Formal Dining Area is Open to the Living Room complete with Fireplace and Sliding Door to Covered back Patio. Master Bedroom with Large Closet & 3/4 Bath. Finished Basement has Large Family Room w/ 2nd Fireplace, 1/2 Bath, Huge 4th non-code bedroom w/ Large Closet, Workout Room, and Storage Room. Relaxing Screened-in Porch and Huge Privacy Fenced Yard including Fruit Trees & Garden Shed. Call for your private showing today!

