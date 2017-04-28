CRAWFORD COUNTY— A Kansas man has been sentenced to eight years in prison on drug charges, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

A Crawford County judge sentenced Austin Gossett, 25, Pittsburg, to 96 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Gossett pleaded no contest in March to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 1,000 units of MDMA (Ecstasy). The crime was committed in September 2016.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by the late Steve Wilhoft, assistant attorney general, of Schmidt’s office.