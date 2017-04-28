LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An arrest affidavit shows that a Kansas day care worker was the only person with access to the infant she’s accused of killing.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 42-year-old Carrody Buchhorn was arrested April 14 and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 9-month-old Oliver Ortiz.

Buchhorn has pleaded not guilty. She released from the Douglas County Jail on Friday after posting $100,000 bond.

Investigators allege the boy was laid down for a nap at Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home when he died in September after experiencing blunt force trauma. Buchhorn alleges she found Oliver that way after checking on him.

Buchhorn is currently under house arrest. She is scheduled to next appear in court on May 17.