Perfectly Gorgeous Ranch Home near Emerald Lake. Unbeatable Curb Appeal and all of the extras! Over 2700 Square Feet of Finished Living Space! Includes 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Finished Basement, Attached 2 Car Garage, PLUS an additional Detached 4 Car Garage! Also featured are Pella Storm Windows, Reverse Osmosis, Sprinklers in Front & Back, Well, Patio, and Spacious Landscaped Yard. This home is a must see! Call for your showing today!

