Gerald (Ted) Carson, 86, passed away April 21, 2017. He was born November 2, 1930, the son of Roy and Agnes (Hunn) Carson.

Ted had worked at Joyland Park in Wichita before returning to the White City area where he farmed and raise bottle calves. He never married and lived with family members for several years.Ted enjoyed his family and had a hobby of tinkering with electronics.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Bernard, Wayne and Francis (Stanley) and two sisters, Flossie Rosey and Mona Hueser.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the White City United Methodist Church Simmons Fellowship Hall.