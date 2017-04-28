NAME: Ester Fern Loomis Jones
AGE: 73
DATE OF DEATH: April 25, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
DATE OF BIRTH: November 4, 1943
PLACE OF BIRTH: Walsh, Colorado
PARENTS: Henry and Phoebe Koblitz Loomis
RESIDENCE: Sterling for 15 years
OCCUPATION: She worked as a food and beverage manager for Best Western
EDUCATION: Graduated from Vilas High School in Vilas, Colorado and then attended Lamar Community College.
SPOUSE: Thomas Lee Jones
SPOUSE DEATH DATE: July 14, 1992
SURVIVORS: 2 sons, Todd Jones of Sterling, Kansas and Eric Jones of Rawlins, Wyoming; 1 daughter, Erin Harris of McDonough, Georgia; 1 brother, Eugene Loomis of Lugoff, South Carolina; 1 sister, Ruth Barker of Sterling, Kansas; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; brother, Duane Loomis; 1 granddaughter.
SERVICES: Private family services will be held.
MEMORIAL: Donors choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home of Sterling.
