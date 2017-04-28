

Between February 24, 2017, and April 2, 2017, there have been five burglaries of storage units reported. The burglaries are suspected to have occurred between November 1, 2016 and April 1, 2017.

During the commission of the crimes, the suspect(s) cut the locks on the storage unit and then make entry stealing any stored items. The storage units that have been entered have been located at 2727 Centennial, 706 N. Santa Fe, 401 N. Santa Fe, and 3335 S. 9th.

Items taken during the burglaries include a Craftsman 1500 Watt Generator, a Craftsman Power Washer, a 26”-28” Master Force ceramic tile saw, a Craftsman 4” stationary belt sander, a Beverage Air DD50 Kegerator, a True TDD3 Kegerator, a True TDD5 Kegerator, a blue tote containing women’s shoes (size 5 to 7), 2 quad-copter drones, two Boss Audio car stereo tuners, two Boss Audio car stereo amplifiers, a stainless steel Whirlpool dish washer, a stainless steel Whirlpool microwave, a stainless steel Whirlpool refrigerator and miscellaneous chairs, stools, and tables. Total loss was valued over $8300.

