Charlotte (Agnes) Purvis Keener Maxwell was born in Cambridge, Nebraska February 15, 1923 to Agnes (Karish) and Charles Purvis. She passed this life April 27th, 2017 at the age of 94 years. Her family includes sisters, Joan Stone, Gerry Troncin of Fall City Nebraska. Evelyn Harmon and (Milton), Luella (Kenneth) Schmidt, brothers Ernest Purvis, along with Dale and (Betty) Purvis, preceded her to their heavenly home.

She is survived by two children, Jacquilyn (Jackie) Stelter (Ken) of Minneapolis and James Keener (Pamela) of Lone Jack Mo. formerly of Chapman Kansas. Charlotte was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Selena Goddard Kindall (Brian), Larry Goddard, (Angel), Johnnie Goddard (Karen), Celeste Goddard Lyons (Mike) David Keener (Tracey), Amy Keener Naylor (Chris), many great, and great-great grandchildren.

She married Johnnie Jr. Keener in 1942. They took over the family farm outside of Delphos Ks. Charlotte and Johnnie continued to farm until his passing in 1983. Charlotte and Johnnie owned and operated the KT gas station in Delphos, Ks for several years. Charlotte worked as a cook at the Delphos school. She took pride in the home cooking her and her fellow workers provided the students of Delphos. Charlotte was known for making homemade rolls, evidently she had one batch that failed and thanks to Johnnie, (much to her displeasure), her rolls, forevermore were known as sinkers. If you asked for sinkers to be passed they would be thrown in your direction thanks also to Johnnie Keener and his mischievousness. She was recognized in the community for clerking at Haley’s grocery store. Charlotte and Johnnie enjoyed playing cards (pinochle) with their farm community friends on Saturday evenings. The highlight of their week included the dances they attended. Charlotte and Johnnie made many friends dancing over the years. Charlotte was an avid crafter. She loved making crocheted blankets, and in later years quilts for her family members.

Charlotte married Harold T. Maxwell in 1984 and moved to Beloit Kansas. She and Harold were married 25 years until his passing in 2009. They knew each other from the many dances each attended with their spouses. They were a perfect fit for each other after the passing of Johnnie and Iris. Charlotte and Harold continued to dance weekly. She thought of her second family as her own. She is also survived by Anthony (Tone) Shirley Safield of Knob Noster Mo. along with Tom and Mary Maxwell of Beloit Kansas and many other family members.

She moved to Minneapolis after Harold’s passing and lived for several years at the Elkhorn Apartments. She enjoyed the fellowship during this phase in her life. She finished her life living at the Good Samaritan Center in Minneapolis, Ks. Charlotte became enthralled with putting puzzles together. She had a passion for this pursuit and could remember with clarity each and every puzzle she completed.

Charlotte will be missed by many and forever in our hearts.

Graveside services will be Monday, May 1 at 1:00 P.M. at the Delphos Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. Sunday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the Delphos Senior Center or for the flower gardens at Elkhorn Apartments.