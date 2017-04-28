

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina will host their second annual Glow in the Park Fundraiser tomorrow night. The event will take place in Oakdale Park and feature a 5k run and one-mile walk. There will also be a mascot dance-off featuring some famous Kansas mascots.

Participants will receive a Glow in the Park Dri-FIT shirt, custom completion medal and free entry to the Afterglow Party. The night will also feature free pizza and a live DJ.

“Glow in the Park is a lot of fun and raises quite a bit of funds for our local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter. It’s also a chance to meet new people and catch up with existing clients in a non-office setting. Overall, it’s a great opportunity to strengthen the bond with our local community.”