Amperedo “Ann” L. Morrison

Amperedo “Ann” L. Morrison, 89, died April 27, 2017 in Salina, KS. She was born Amparo Cisneros in Waco, TX on October 16, 1927.

She is survived by 11 children, 25 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many foster children. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Morrison.

Ann was well loved and will be missed. She was well known for her culinary skills as a professional cook in Kansas and Alaska.

Burial took place Friday, April 28, 2017 in Kanopolis Cemetery.

