Alta Vista – Alberta Rose Heideman, of Alta Vista, Kansas, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

She was born August 20, 1929, the daughter of Al and Ethel (Ross) Germann. She graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1947. Alberta married A. Melvin (Ike) Heideman on Oct. 12, 1947.

Alberta worked at varies jobs over the years including a Nurse’s Aide and Bookkeeper for Morris County Hospital, a Teacher’s Aide, for Council Grove Elementary School and Desk Clerk at the Cottage House. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has kept her mother’s tradition of making angel food cakes, passing this on to her granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ken Germann and son-in-law Dale Wiltfong.

Alberta is survived by her husband Ike; children: Sharon Heidemann, Dale Heideman and wife Deborah, of Alta Vista,and Ray Heideman and wife Nancy, of Abilene; grandchildren Denise Ehrlich (Mike), Diana Ehrlich (Josh), Darren Heideman, Hannah Jones (Adam), Monte Heideman (Kasey); great-grandchildren Kaylee, Fayth and Bailey Ehrlich, Maybelle and Josephine Jones; 4 step grandchildren; and 2 step great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 1, 2017, from 5:30 to 7:00pm, at Zeiner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 2nd at 11:00am, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alta Vista. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery.