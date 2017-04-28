SHOW STOPPING 2.28 Acre Countryside Retreat w/ Breathtaking Panoramic Views. Featuring Massive 2 Story Log Cabin Home w/ over 3300 SqFt of Finished Living Space. Soaring Cathedral Ceilings in Great Room, w/ Exposed Beams, Dramatic Brick Fireplace, and Incredible Loft Area, presenting a Rustic, Warm, Captivating Style. Kitchen boasts Abundant Storage w/ Large walk-in Pantry, along with plenty of Counter Space. Dining Area easily Accommodates your Guests! Large, Romantic Master Suite is located on the 2nd floor. Full Basement is partially finished with 2 non-code bedrooms, 3/4 bath and ready for you to finish a family room around the brick wood burning stove. Log Cabin 3-Car Garage w/ Workshop included, as well as additional lean-to building. This Home is all about Comfort, Warmth and Phenomenal Views you’ll never tire of! Call for Your Personal Experience Today!

